Roads in Washington are literally splitting apart from the heat

With temperatures in Everson, Washington, reaching 108°F yesterday, even the roads couldn’t handle the heat.

Washington State Patrol District Seven Public Information Officer Trooper Rocky Oliphant took to Twitter to share images of a road that had buckled due to burning temperatures.

State Route 544 milepost 7 near Everson, Wa is currently closed. The asphalt roadway is buckling and unsafe for travel. WSDOT is advised and detours are currently being set up. BL pic.twitter.com/5Yb9UYzbDc — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) June 28, 2021

He mentioned that the affected roads were at State Route 544 milepost seven, and detours remain in place at the east on SR544 turn south on Mission Road and after approximately 1/2 mile turn west on Robinson Street back to SR544 and opposite for westbound travel.

This weekend, Washington saw a record-breaking heat wave.

The National Weather Service revealed that the record warmest lows have been set, and the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended today to include the Olympics and portions of the Kitsap Peninsula.