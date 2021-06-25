5 places to get perfect popsicles in and around Seattle
If there’s one underrated summer treat, it would have to be the popsicle.
Forget about ice cream, which is filled with dairy and makes you feel heavy. The airy and light popsicle is where it’s at.
Here are five of our favorite popsicle spots in Seattle.
Seattle Pops
Seattle Pops serves gourmet and all-natural pops in a variety of flavors. All of their popsicles are created using as many Washington-grown ingredients as possible, including natural produce, sweeteners, and spices.
Location: 1401 N 45th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-547-9850
Miri’s Golden Gardens
Enjoy three types of popsicles at Miri’s Beach Cafe. The cafe sells Mexican-style ice cream and popsicles, full tilt ice cream bars, and house-made fruit popsicles. You can’t go wrong with any of the three picks.
Location: 8498 Seaview Place NW, Seattle
Frolik
It’s adults-only at Frolik. Enjoy five flavors of absolut frozé, two flavors of prosecco popsicles, and six flavors of Bacardi popsicles.
Location: 1415 Fifth Avenue, Seattle
Nutty Squirrel Gelato
Nutty Squirrel Gelato serves up both rich and creamy pops and refreshing fruity ones. Good luck deciding between the two, you may just have to walk out with a handful.
Location: 2425 33rd Avenue W, Seattle
Location: 7212 Greenwood Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 877-738-7696
Marination Ma Kai
Choose between triple chocolate, guava yogurt, or coconut chia ice pop. We love the coconut chia ice pops as they’re fully vegan.
Location: 1660 Harbor Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-328-8226
