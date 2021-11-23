9 places to get in-person Thanksgiving dinner in Seattle

While cooking a Thanksgiving dinner is not everyone’s cup of tea, it’s undeniable that eating a great Thanksgiving platter fills you with unparalleled satisfaction.

If you don’t have time for cooking or simply aren’t in the mood this year, treat your friends and family to one of these Thanksgiving feasts.

Treat yourself this Thanksgiving at one of Seattle’s best French restaurants, founded by world-renowned Chef Michael Mina. The restaurant is serving both in-person and takeout Thanksgiving meals.

Location: 1433 4th Avenue and Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-456-7474

Enjoy a four-course Thanksgiving dinner at the Bistro, or order online and take the feast home. The holiday spread is fully vegan and can be enjoyed both in-restaurant and for pick-up. Those wanting to pick it up must order ahead online.

Location: 1429 12th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-838-5333

Hotel Sorrento is hosting a 100-year culinary homage to the 1921 Thanksgiving menu. Expect the fanciest of dishes, including oyster cocktails, Dungeness crab, turkey, steelhead, and, of course, delicious desserts.

Location: 900 Madison Street, Seattle

Phone: 800-426-1265

Celebrate Thanksgiving with an awesome meal and gorgeous views of Lake Washington. Yes, it’s not exactly Seattle, but trust us when we say that the view is worth the drive. The three-course meal is available both in-person and for takeout, and a kids’ prix-fixe menu is also available.

Location: 1053 Lake Washington Boulevard N, Renton

Phone: 425-207-2240

This year, go all out with an in-person four-course menu with vegetable, entree, and dessert choices, plus supplemental options. If you’d rather eat out, opt for the Thanksgiving Day turkey dinners or take and bake the four-course Thanksgiving dinner at home.

Location: 6414 32nd Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-946-6997

13 Coins is serving up a traditional three-course menu with soup, turkey, and all the fixings, and, of course, pumpkin pie with whipped cream. The dinner is available for dine-in or takeout.

Location: 255 S King Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-682-2513

Executive Chef Michael Grande and his culinary team are excited to treat you to a three-course brunch with everything from apple cinnamon pancakes and slow-roasted turkey to rosemary salt-crusted prime rib.

Location: 99 Union Street, Seattle

The Woodmark is worth the drive to Kirkland. Chef Brian Doherty has created an innovative, seasonally influenced menu for Thanksgiving. Choose an appetizer, entree, and dessert. There’s even a special menu just for kids.

Location: 1200 Carillon Point, Kirkland

Phone: 425-822-3700

Cafe Flora is offering their vegetarian Thanksgiving meal for indoor and outdoor dining this year. Unfortunately, they won’t be making the feast available for takeout. Reservation slots are available Thursday, November 25 from 1 to 5 pm.

Location: 2901 E Madison Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-325-9100

