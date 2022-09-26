7 perfect places to study in Seattle

You need coffee and a place to connect – either to the internet or with some people.

Seattle may be one of the best places in the world for sipping on a cup of slow-brewed java made with organic, fair trade, and locally roasted beans. But where do you go when you’ve got a meeting, a paper due, or a pile of emails to send? Here are our picks for some great Seattle cafes to hit up when you need WiFi or a meeting place. Victrola Coffee Roasters View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victrola Coffee Roasters (@victrolacoffee) Three out of the four Victrola locations are great places to study. We’d avoid the downtown location, solely because of foot traffic and the awkward layout of the space. All four locations offer WiFi, comfortable community seating, and tasty drinks. Location: 15 Avenue E, Seattle

Phone: 206-325-6520 Location: 310 East Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 800-575-5282

Location: 3215 Beacon Avenue S, Seattle

Phone: 206-860-7767

Location: 300 Pine Street, Seattle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Every City Coffee (@everycitycoffee) on Mar 26, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

Spacious, bright, and friendly service is what makes this spot great. The only thing we don’t love about Milstead is the lack of outlets. While great for a meeting or studying without tech, we wouldn’t necessarily suggest this spot for those looking to work on a laptop.

Location: 754 N 34th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-659-4814

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Coffee Works (@seattlecoffeeworks) on Oct 10, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

Enjoy mid-tempo music blended with coffee shop white noise at Seattle Coffee Works. With less seating than the other shops on this list, you’ll want to be sure to arrive early to snag a spot.

Location: 907 East Pike, Seattle

Location: 108 Pine Street, Seattle

Location: 2060 NW Market Street, Seattle

Location: 1130 Thomas Street, Seattle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vegan & Gluten-free in Seattle (@madame.vegan.ann) on Feb 6, 2020 at 8:06pm PST

If you’re looking to study with a laptop, head to Zoka’s University location, which has a million outlets and was pretty much designed for students. If you’re reading a book, hosting a meeting, or just want a place to chill, hit up their flagship shop in Greenlake.

Location: 2200 N 56th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-545-4277

Location: 2901 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-527-0990

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Sandy (@thesycamore) on Jun 20, 2019 at 2:40pm PDT

If you’re planning on meeting up with a large group, Realfine isn’t the place. If you’re one person, however, this is a great study spot. With not-too-sweet coffees and minimal ambient noise, this is one of our go-to spots in the city.

Location: 4480 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-395-6808

Location: 616 E Pine Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-395-6808

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdullah Alsulaim (@abdullah7772) on Dec 17, 2019 at 1:47pm PST

In the winter, enjoy the warmth of Venture’s fireplace. In the summer, take the best parts of studying outdoors, indoors. The coffee shop often opens its garage door to let you enjoy the breeze. Although there are plenty of great spots in the restaurant, we regret to say that none of them have amazing WiFi connectivity.

Location: 5819 24th Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-397-4552

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek J. Pack (@derekjpack) on Oct 20, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

If your family has been in Seattle for multiple generations, you know of Cafe Allegro. Heck, if you’re a first-year at UW, you’ve been to Cafe Allegro. This coffee shop is one of the best study spots if you’re halfway studying (when you truly mean to study but end up catching up with friends instead).

Location: 4214 University Way NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-633-3030

