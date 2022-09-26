7 perfect places to study in Seattle
You need coffee and a place to connect – either to the internet or with some people.
Seattle may be one of the best places in the world for sipping on a cup of slow-brewed java made with organic, fair trade, and locally roasted beans. But where do you go when you’ve got a meeting, a paper due, or a pile of emails to send?
Here are our picks for some great Seattle cafes to hit up when you need WiFi or a meeting place.
Victrola Coffee Roasters
View this post on Instagram
Location: 15 Avenue E, Seattle
Phone: 206-325-6520
Location: 310 East Pike Street, Seattle
Phone: 800-575-5282
Location: 3215 Beacon Avenue S, Seattle
Phone: 206-860-7767
Location: 300 Pine Street, Seattle
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Milstead
View this post on Instagram
Phone: 206-659-4814
Seattle Coffee Works
View this post on Instagram
Zoka Coffee
View this post on Instagram
If you’re looking to study with a laptop, head to Zoka’s University location, which has a million outlets and was pretty much designed for students. If you’re reading a book, hosting a meeting, or just want a place to chill, hit up their flagship shop in Greenlake.
Location: 2200 N 56th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-545-4277
Location: 2901 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-527-0990
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Realfine Coffee
View this post on Instagram
If you’re planning on meeting up with a large group, Realfine isn’t the place. If you’re one person, however, this is a great study spot. With not-too-sweet coffees and minimal ambient noise, this is one of our go-to spots in the city.
Location: 4480 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-395-6808
Location: 616 E Pine Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-395-6808
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Venture Coffee
View this post on Instagram
In the winter, enjoy the warmth of Venture’s fireplace. In the summer, take the best parts of studying outdoors, indoors. The coffee shop often opens its garage door to let you enjoy the breeze. Although there are plenty of great spots in the restaurant, we regret to say that none of them have amazing WiFi connectivity.
Location: 5819 24th Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-397-4552
Cafe Allegro
View this post on Instagram
If your family has been in Seattle for multiple generations, you know of Cafe Allegro. Heck, if you’re a first-year at UW, you’ve been to Cafe Allegro. This coffee shop is one of the best study spots if you’re halfway studying (when you truly mean to study but end up catching up with friends instead).
Location: 4214 University Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-633-3030
Facebook | Instagram