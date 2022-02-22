7 of the best spots to get grab-and-go food in Seattle

Sitting in a restaurant or picking up fast food isn’t the most appealing thing sometimes.

Whether you’ve got fifteen minutes between meetings or simply want to enjoy a meal on a walk, these seven grab-and-go food spots in Seattle have just what you’re craving.

Don’t roll your eyes at us. Of course we’re going to start with Uwajimaya. With their wide selection and wonderful staff, it’s a must. We love that their food court has everything from donuts to sushi and noodles.

Location: 600 5th Avenue South, Seattle

Phone: 206-624-6248

Sushi isn’t the most handheld food out there. You know what is? Burritos. The geniuses at IJ Sushi Burrito have come up with a way to merge the two into the perfect grab-and-go grub.

Location: Your nearest location can be found online

Biscuit Bitch is not overrated. Seriously. All the hype it gets is totally warranted. The no-frills food is filling, inexpensive, and gets to you quickly. The longest wait you’ll have is in line with the other eager eaters.

Locations: 1909 1st Avenue / 621 3rd Avenue / 2303 3rd Avenue

Phone: 206-441-7999 / 206-623-1859 / 206-728-2219

Enjoy vegan Thai eats at Araya’s Place. Order online and your food will be ready for pickup when you get there. Stop by for lunch and grab their lunch box special for $7 every day from 11:30 am to 3 pm. It includes a curry of the day, rice, and spring roll.

Locations: 5240 University Way NE A, Seattle / 2808 E Madison St, Seattle / 10246 Main St STE C, Bellevue

Phone: 206-524-4332 / 206-402-6634 / 425-454-2440

At Mean Sandwich, the sass is served up between two buns with a side of tasty potatoes. Pick between a selection of over six sandwiches including a griddled corn beef sandwich, a deep-fried chicken sandwich, sardine sandwich, and shop-made falafel.

Location: 1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Phone: 206-789-9999

For the love of all things Korean, go to H Mart. From wonderful ready-made meals to all the snacks you could imagine, this chain has it all. We don’t need to say more because the food speaks for itself.

Location: 1601 2nd Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-829-9296

If you’re on the hunt for a casual burger, skip McDonalds and come to Uneeda Burger. You can have your choice of locally sourced beef, chicken and veggie burgers to choose from, and awesome side options that include fried mushrooms, sweet potato fries, onion rings, and chilly cheese fries. It’s great for on the go.

Location: 4302 Fremont Avenue N Seattle

Phone: 206-547-2600

