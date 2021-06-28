7 restaurants and cafes serving up some of the best pastries in Seattle
Flaky, buttery crusts are what we’re here for.
Whether you like strawberry-filled delights or French croissants, there are so many places in Seattle that deliver top-notch pastries.
Here are seven of our favorite spots to get pastries in and around Seattle:
Mee Sum Pastry
Mee Sum Pastry and Cafe started out in 2007 as a small, locally owned bubble tea shop. It’s since grown into a full-on restaurant offering proper meals, but you shouldn’t sleep on their original Chinese pastries.
Location: 1526 Pike Place, Seattle
Phone: 206-682-6780
Location: 4343 University Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-632-7298
Crumble and Flake
In the Capitol Hill neighborhood, you’ll find this French-inspired bakery filled with an assortment of croissants and sandwiches, as well as brioche rolls, tarts, and macarons — but only from Thursdays to Sundays, so make sure to plan ahead!
Address: 1500 E Olive Way, Seattle
Number: 206-329 1804
Bakery Nouveau
Bakery Nouveau serves Parisian-inspired desserts that are sure to please any sweet tooth. From flaky pastries to airy cakes and dense chocolates, this spot has it all.
Location: 4737 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-923-0534
Le Panier
If you feel like running away to France, you can have a taste of Paris at Le Panier! With its seasonal menu, you have the choice of an assortment of croissants, bread, and of course, les macarons — or you could just order all of them!
Address: 1902 Pike Place, Seattle
Number: 206-441-3669
Fuji Bakery
You’ve got to try Japanese desserts at least once in your life, and Fuji Bakery has the goods. In addition to jiggly cheesecake, the two locations serve the most adorable pastries and tarts.
Location: 1030 Elliott Avenue W, Seattle
Phone: 206-216-3616
Location: 526 S King Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-623-4050
Piroshky Piroshky
In Seattle, you can have a taste of Russia’s traditional desserts: handheld pies. You have your choice of sweet, meat, and vegetable to choose from.
Address: 1908 Pike Place, Seattle
Number: 206-441-6068
The Flora Bakehouse
The Flora Bakehouse serves up seasonal tarts, filled croissants, and so many other flaky delicacies. Pick between hand pies, cookies, and more — none will disappoint.