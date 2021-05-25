What to eat in and around Seattle today: The Grill

You’ve been to Nordstrom for shoes, toys, and housewares. Now, it’s time to stop by The Grill at the Nordstrom Seattle flagship for lunch.

The restaurant is bringing the full-service dining experience to the sidewalk outside the store on Sixth and Pine.

Guests can enjoy hearty American cuisine as well as a regionally inspired wine list and classic cocktails.

We recommend trying out the ale-battered halibut with salt and pepper french fries, the Nordstrom burger with sharp white cheddar cheese and roasted garlic aioli, as well as the cilantro lime shrimp salad.

Nordstrom Grill outdoor dining hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 12 to 6 pm.

Location: 500 Pine Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-628-2111

