7 fun shops in Seattle selling items perfect for your quirky friend

Whether you’re the quirky friend or are looking for a gift that you’re sure nobody else has, these seven Seattle stores will have you covered.
We bet you’ve never even fathomed most of the items that these shops sell.
Here are seven quirky Seattle shops selling things that your quirkiest friends will love.
Ugly Baby Shop
With a name like Ugly Baby Shop, you just know this place doesn’t take itself too seriously. The shop showcases local artists while focusing on DIY craft kits and enamel pins. The shop is the first in the world to sell Shower Art: art that hangs in your shower with a suction cup. This shop is perfect for the person who has it all.
Location: 1430 Western Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-696-0089
Facebook | Instagram
Archie McPhee
Mark McPhee, Archie’s great-nephew-in-law, has been supplying gifts and toys to Seattleites since 1983. The shop began out of Mark’s garage, where he sold knickknacks and other random items. Neighbors couldn’t get enough of his wacky shop, which prompted Mark to open up a real storefront in the big city of Seattle. This shop is perfect for those adults who never really lost their childlike wonder.
Location: 1300 North 45th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-297-0240
Facebook | Instagram
Poppylion
Poppylion is both a hair salon and a ritual shop. If you’re into the spiritual and witchy world, grab something cool such as a cauldron, book, spell candles, and more.
Location: 763 Broadway, Tacoma
Phone: 360-632-3666
Facebook | Instagram
Retail Therapy
Retail Therapy specializes in clothing, gifts, art, and accessories created by independent artists and designers. Whether you’re looking for cartoon-themed chocolates, witty cards, candles, or silly mugs, this shop has it all. This store is perfect for those who enjoy funny sayings and themed gifts.
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday 12 to 7 pm
Location: 905 Pike Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-324-4092
Facebook | Instagram
Brick and Mortar Books
Pick up a few titles from Brick and Mortar Books. The bookstore also sells games and socks and has a slew of cards for purchase. You can shop in-store, call the shop at 425-869-0606, or email them at [email protected]brickandmortarbooks.com for availability and ordering. This shop is perfect for book lovers — duh.
Prism Seattle
Prism’s accessories are all over the place — in a great way, of course. The boutique sells items that you can’t find elsewhere, including astrology puzzles, wacky socks, dinnerware, and so much more. This shop is perfect for the trendsetter.
Location: 5208 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-245-4645
Facebook | Instagram
Alair Seattle
Alair Seattle seems to have it all. Whether you’re looking for clothing, homeware, officeware, books, bath products, or little knickknacks, you’ll find them here. This shop is perfect for those who truly don’t know what they want.
Location: 3270 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-257-1219
Facebook | Instagram