7 fun shops in Seattle selling items perfect for your quirky friend

Whether you’re the quirky friend or are looking for a gift that you’re sure nobody else has, these seven Seattle stores will have you covered.

We bet you’ve never even fathomed most of the items that these shops sell.

Here are seven quirky Seattle shops selling things that your quirkiest friends will love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosalie Gale (@uglybabyshop)

With a name like Ugly Baby Shop, you just know this place doesn’t take itself too seriously. The shop showcases local artists while focusing on DIY craft kits and enamel pins. The shop is the first in the world to sell Shower Art: art that hangs in your shower with a suction cup. This shop is perfect for the person who has it all.

Location: 1430 Western Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-696-0089

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archie McPhee (@archiemcphee)

Mark McPhee, Archie’s great-nephew-in-law, has been supplying gifts and toys to Seattleites since 1983. The shop began out of Mark’s garage, where he sold knickknacks and other random items. Neighbors couldn’t get enough of his wacky shop, which prompted Mark to open up a real storefront in the big city of Seattle. This shop is perfect for those adults who never really lost their childlike wonder.

Location: 1300 North 45th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-297-0240

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppylion (@poppylion.tacoma)

Poppylion is both a hair salon and a ritual shop. If you’re into the spiritual and witchy world, grab something cool such as a cauldron, book, spell candles, and more.

Location: 763 Broadway, Tacoma

Phone: 360-632-3666

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Retail Therapy (@retailtherapysea)

Retail Therapy specializes in clothing, gifts, art, and accessories created by independent artists and designers. Whether you’re looking for cartoon-themed chocolates, witty cards, candles, or silly mugs, this shop has it all. This store is perfect for those who enjoy funny sayings and themed gifts.

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday 12 to 7 pm

Location: 905 Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-324-4092

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brick & Mortar Books (@brick_and_mortar_books)

Pick up a few titles from Brick and Mortar Books. The bookstore also sells games and socks and has a slew of cards for purchase. You can shop in-store, call the shop at 425-869-0606, or email them at [email protected] for availability and ordering. This shop is perfect for book lovers — duh.

Location: 7430 164th Avenue NE, Redmond

Phone: 425-869-0606

Facebook | Instagram 7430 164th Avenue NE, Redmond425-869-0606

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prism (@prismseattle)

Prism’s accessories are all over the place — in a great way, of course. The boutique sells items that you can’t find elsewhere, including astrology puzzles, wacky socks, dinnerware, and so much more. This shop is perfect for the trendsetter.

Location: 5208 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-245-4645

Facebook | Instagram

Alair Seattle seems to have it all. Whether you’re looking for clothing, homeware, officeware, books, bath products, or little knickknacks, you’ll find them here. This shop is perfect for those who truly don’t know what they want.

Location: 3270 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-257-1219

Facebook | Instagram