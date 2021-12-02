11 places to get a photo with Santa Claus in and around Seattle

It’s officially the holiday season, which means that Santa is back in Seattle.

Although he’s a busy man, he’s taken time off to visit with kids, find out what they want for Christmas, and, of course, snap a photo or two.

Here’s where to find Santa in and around Seattle:

This year, visit Asian American Santa at the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience. Asian American Santa will be back for in-person photos on Saturday, December 4. Get a great photo with Santa and take home prints the day of. Tickets sell out quickly, so make sure to reserve your time slot online.

When: December 4, 2021

Time: Time slots are available all day

Where: Asian American Santa at the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience.

The official Christmas Ship, the Spirit of Seattle, features an onboard choir, a kid’s crafting corner, a reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas, the chance to win two round-trip tickets to Alaska during a raffle, and of course, Santa Claus. A city tradition since 1949, the Christmas Ship Festival features brightly decorated ships parading through waterfront neighborhoods around Lake Washington and the Puget Sound.

When: Dates vary weekly, schedules available online

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Departures vary weekly, schedules available online

What better place to catch Santa than at Seattle SantaCon? Over 2,000 Santas will paint downtown red and white; you won’t be able to go anywhere without seeing one! SantaCon is the official mass gathering of people dressed in Santa Claus costumes, parading the streets all over the world. Buy a wristband and enjoy access to 15+ venues, drink specials, a costume contest, and more. Tickets are available online and in person.

When: December 11, 2021

Time: Noon to 2 am

Where: All over downtown

Santa has arrived at his workshop. Children and families can pose for contactless pictures with Santa as he checks his list from behind his desk. Since masks are required for all, Santa will be wearing his mask, and so will you. Reservations are required for all photo sittings.

When: Now through December 24, 2021

Time: Time slots must be reserved online

Where: Bellevue Square Second Floor

Santa will be at University Village from 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. All visitors are required to wear a mask, except when having their photograph taken. Santa reserves the right to keep his mask on for the photograph.

When: Now through December 24, 2021

Time: Time slots must be reserved online

Where: University Village — 2623 NE University Village Street, Seattle

Santa is coming back to Swanson’s Nursery this year. Santa will be located in the same building as the café and will be following COVID safety measures, including having only two families at a time in the Santa room. Face masks are required but can be removed while being photographed. No walk-ins.

When: Now through December 24, 2021

Time: Time slots must be reserved online

Where: Swanson’s Nursery — 9701 15th Avenue NW, Seattle

Santa will be at Redmond Town Center from 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. All visitors are required to wear a mask except when having their photograph taken. Santa reserves the right to keep his mask on for the photograph.

When: Now through December 24, 2021

Time: Time slots must be reserved online

Where: Redmond Town Center

Santa loves fishing, which is why he’ll be at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s until December 24. Be sure to make your reservation online before showing up to see Santa.

When: Now through December 24, 2021

Time: Time slots must be reserved online

Where: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations

Visit Black Santa on a virtual chat at NAAM’s Black Santa Winter Wonderland on December 18, 2021. Santa wants to hear about all of your wishes, hopes, and dreams and tell you what he’s been up to at the North Pole. Of course, you’ll also be able to take a photo that you can use as a keepsake for years to come.

When: December 19 and 20, 2021

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Online

The Landing in Renton invites the community to share their wish lists and take festive holiday photos with Santa Claus until December 24. Guests will find Santa in his holiday home next to Trenchers Kitchen and Tap. Pets are allowed on a leash.

When: Now through December 24, 2021

Time: Time slots must be reserved online

Where: 828 N 10th Place, Renton

The new Holiday Magic Village will feature encounters with Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch as well as Santa Claus. This all-new entertaining journey-to-Santa experience is something that everyone will enjoy. The Holiday Magic Village will open November 18 and continue to delight guests through Christmas Eve, December 24.

When: Now through December 24, 2021

Time: Various time slots

Where: 600 Pine Street, Seattle