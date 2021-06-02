7 places to go rollerblading and rollerskating in Seattle

Strap some wheels to your feet and head out for some rollerblading fun in Seattle this weekend.

Whether you’re all for retro rollerblading or prefer the sporty wheels-in-a-row, these seven spots in Seattle are wonderful for getting a gorgeous view and great exercise in one.

If you’ve lived in Seattle for more than a month, chances are someone’s told you to hike Green Lake. The gorgeous lake path is only 2.8 miles around and is accessible to all forms of rolling movement.