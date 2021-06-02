7 places to go rollerblading and rollerskating in Seattle
Strap some wheels to your feet and head out for some rollerblading fun in Seattle this weekend.
Whether you’re all for retro rollerblading or prefer the sporty wheels-in-a-row, these seven spots in Seattle are wonderful for getting a gorgeous view and great exercise in one.
Green Lake
Seward Park
With plenty of concrete to roll on, don’t worry about getting your skates dusty or having to cross over fallen tree trunks. The Seward Park trail features picnic benches and tables, as well as an amphitheater, bike loop, walking loop, native plant garden, a swimming beach, and more.
Denny Park
Pretend you’re skating through New York’s Central Park with a ride through Denny Park. Lying by the central business district, walk past businessmen eating their lunch, kids picnicking, and of course, greenery.
Lower Woodland Skate Park
Practice your tricks at the Lower Woodland Skate Park. With plenty of flat surfaces as well as easy beginner features, this skate park is perfect for those new to roller skating and those who know their way around a rink.
Cheshiahud Lake Union Loop Trail
The trail passes through six neighborhoods (South Lake Union, Westlake, Fremont, Wallingford, University District, and Eastlake) all in one. On the North side of Lake Union, the trail connects to the Burke Gillman Trail and passes by the iconic Seattle park Gasworks. The route also crosses over two active draw bridges, Fremont and University, and offers a unique perspective of Seattle.
Alki Beach
A 4.4-mile-long stretch of paved path along Alki Beach offers stunning views of downtown Seattle. It’s a paradise with unbeatable vantage points of Elliott Bay and its killer sunsets. Bonus: if you need a rest, there are so many great patios to sit at.
Ballard Commons Park
The Ballard Commons Park is full of amenities as well as a skate bowl, water feature, public art, and relaxing seating areas. It’s perfect for those hoping to rollerblade and meet up with friends within the same day.