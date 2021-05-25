7 places to buy electric bikes in Seattle
If you’re looking for a new form of transportation that’s more environmentally friendly, less costly than vehicle maintenance, or not too physically challenging, electric bikes are a great option to look at.
Right now, everyone seems to be trying to get their hands on a bike, electric and traditional, so we’ve found seven bike shops in Seattle selling these motorized whips.
Tip — it would be a good idea to contact shops ahead of time because some store hours and stock vary because of the pandemic.
Happy riding!
Evelo
Evelo believes that everyone should have access to bikes. They believe that a person who normally would not consider riding a bike because of hills, distance, age, or fitness levels should still be able to ride, and have spent over 10 years perfecting their craft.
Location: 1411 34th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 877-991-7272
Facebook | Instagram
Seattle E-Bike
Seattle E-Bike offers over 20+ brands in-store, including not only electric bicycles but also stand-up scooters, skateboards, trikes, cargo bikes, and conversion kits.
Location: 4517 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-344-8000
Facebook | Instagram
Pedego Electric Bikes
Pedego Seattle is a locally owned store that offers sales, rentals, accessories, and service for electric bikes.
Location: 2609 NW Market Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-880-1252
Facebook | Instagram
Alki Bike and Board
Named West Seattle’s oldest and friendliest bike shop, Alki Bike and Board serves all types of cyclists. They are first and foremost a full-service bike repair shop but also offer a well-stocked sales floor.
Location: 2606 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-938-3322
Facebook | Instagram
Electric and Folding Bikes Northwest
Since 1996, Electric and Folding Bikes Northwest have been selling their e-bikes in Ballard. The shop even allows you to test spin in their parking lots.
Location: 4810 17th Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-547-4621
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Bike Swift
Those who’d like to have an electric bike built specifically for them should check out Bike Swift. Since 2010, they’ve been creating custom e-bikes for all who need them.
Location: 603 Eastlake Avenue E, Seattle
Phone: 206-588-6546
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Seattle Electric Bike
Seattle Electric Bike is all about bikes. Seriously. With three locations across Washington, you’re sure to find the electric bike of your dreams.
Location: 8318 8th Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-510-0830
Facebook | Instagram
