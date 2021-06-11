What to eat in and around Seattle today: PIM Bikes and Coffee
Jun 11 2021, 10:55 am
Get your coffee on the go at PIM Bikes and Coffee.
As the name suggests, the spot is one part-bike shop and one part-coffeeshop that welcomes Seattleites of all types.
- See also:
Those looking to get their bike fixed can do so in the bike section of the shop, where several bike parts and accessories are available for purchase.
View this post on Instagram
PIM services all bikes, assembles new bikes, and can even order specialty bikes if you desire.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re looking for a quick coffee fix, roll through the drive-thru to enjoy tea, coffee, pastries, sandwiches, bagels, and more.
View this post on Instagram
PIM Bikes and Coffee is currently open daily from Monday through Sunday.
PIM Bikes and Coffee
Location: 4013 Leary Way NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-784-2097
Facebook | Instagram