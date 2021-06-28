7 of the best places to get your bike fixed in Seattle
With the sun out again and temperatures hitting double digits, it’s time to dust off the wheels because biking season is here.
Plus, cruising in the bike lanes is a great way to get fresh air and exercise while we practice physical distancing.
Your ride may need a tune-up or repairs, so here are seven places you can take your whip for a fix.
Montlake Bicycle Shop
Montlake Bicycle Shop’s expert mechanics can always fix your bike, no matter the issue. If you’re looking for a new bike, the staff can also help you understand the differences to bring home the best.
Location: 2223 24th Avenue E, Seattle
Phone: 206-329-7333
Alki Bike and Board
Named West Seattle’s oldest and friendliest bike shop, Alki Bike and Board serves all types of cyclists. They are first and foremost a full-service bike repair shop but also offer a well-stocked sales floor.
Location: 2606 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-938-3322
Back Alley Bike Repair
Back Alley Bike Repair has professionals on hand who mend your bikes quickly and well. The staff can do everything from quick tune-ups to broken spoke repairs, custom bike builds, fender and lighting installs, and more.
Location: 314 1st Avenue S, Seattle
Phone: 206-307-1179
JRA Bike Shop
JRA Bike Shop has been helping their neighbors in Greenwood, Ballard, and Crown Hill get on their bikes and ride since 2008. The bike staff are known to be friendly, helpful, and efficient.
Location: 1120 NW 85th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-782-1323
Velo Bike Shop
Velo Bike Shop is one of the speediest repair shops in Seattle. If you have a minor repair, they can complete the job in a day. These include flat tire fixes, brake pad replacements, minor derailleur adjustments, minor wheel truing, and more.
Location: 2151 6th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-325-3292
Mend Bicycles
Since 1982, Mend Bicycles has been helping out new and veteran riders, road and mountain aficionados, and recreation and transportation cyclists. The shop never judges riders and hopes to get as many people riding as possible.
Location: 7500 1/2 35th ave NE Seattle
Phone: 206-787-0670
Ride Bicycles
Since 2010, Ride Bicycles has been helping Seattleites ride bicycles. The full-service bike shop sells road bikes, mountain bikes, kids’ bikes, and commuter bikes if you’re ready for an upgrade.
Location: 6405 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-985-7433
