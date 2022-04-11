7 restaurants serving up the best table bread in Seattle
Your parents may have always told you not to fill up on bread, but sometimes it’s just too delicious not to.
We’ve gathered a list of our favorite places with table bread starters in Seattle.
Here are seven of our favorite table bread spots in Seattle:
Duke’s Seafood
Duke’s Seafood serves up pre-meal double sourdough loaves with fresh Darigold butter. It’s so good that some have even requested the recipe, which Duke’s has made available on their website. Fresh bread without having to do the dishes; that’s the better way to eat it.
Location: Alki, Bellevue, Green Lake, Kent Station, Lake Union, Southcenter, Ruston Way, and Shilshole Marina. Location details can be found online.
Serafina Seattle
Before you get to their delicious homemade pasta, you get to dig into a delicious warm stack of bread slices accompanied by olive oil. Watch out, though; it’s easy to fill up on this bread before you get to your main.
Location: 2043 Eastlake Avenue E, Seattle
Phone: 206-323-0807
Instagram
Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi
We needed to include some sort of fine dining on this list because fancy places always come with free fancy bread. Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi knocks the flavor out of the park and impresses with the presentation. Current offerings include mushroom babka, nori malt vinegar dusted rice cracker, and parmesan gougere.
Location: 10400 NE 4th Street, Bellevue
Phone: 425-625-2080
Facebook | Instagram
Mezzanotte
The Mezzanotte focaccia is perfectly salted, perfectly oiled, and perfectly soft. The Italian bread makes dreams come true with each bite — need we say more?
Location: 1210 South Bailey Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-466-6032
Facebook | Instagram
John Howie Steak
You not only get bread at John Howie Steak, but you also get two different kinds of breadsticks, crackers and delicious butter. We love having textural differences in our breadbaskets, and John Howie Steak knows that.
Location: 11111 NE 8th Street, Bellevue
Phone: 425-440-0880
Facebook | Instagram
Il Terrazzo Carmine
Il Terrazo Carmine starts each meal with delicious warm bread. The part that really stands out, though, is the infused oil. So many flavors come through with each bite elevating the simple bread starter.
Location: 411 1st Avenue S, Seattle
Phone: 206-467-7797
Facebook | Instagram
Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is known for huge plates and, of course, their delicious bread.
Location: 700 Pike Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-652-5400
Facebook | Instagram