7 places to get upgraded mac and cheese in Seattle
Mac and cheese, macaroni and cheese, cheesy noodles, there are so many names for the classic American dish.
No matter what you choose to call the cheesy delicacy, Seattle sure has some great spots to find it.
- You might also like:
- 7 unpretentious farm to table restaurants in and around Seattle
- 7 places to get pumpkin spice lattes in Seattle that aren’t Starbucks
- 7 restaurants and cafes serving up some of the best pastries in Seattle
Here are seven of our favorite spots for mac and cheese in Seattle.
Wood Shop BBQ
View this post on Instagram
Wood Shop BBQ is known for its amazing Texas barbecue. We highly suggest ordering a side of their mac and cheese bowl — it’s one of the best in the city, and you can even add some smoked meat on top of your dish.
Location: 2513 South Jackson, Seattle
Phone: 206-485-7381
Instagram | Facebook
Bar Harbor
View this post on Instagram
Mac and cheese with lobster and crab? Count us in. The Bar Harbor take includes a smoked cheese sauce with old bay crumbs and is served with a green salad. Talk about making the noodles the star of the show.
Location: 400 Fairview Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-922-3288
Facebook | Instagram
Szn Seattle
View this post on Instagram
What was once Lazy Susan has become Szn Seattle. With new management but the same menu, you can still enjoy traditional elements of American-style Mexican and Korean cuisines that truly show in the kimchi macaroni and cheese.
Location: 823 5th Avenue North Seattle
Phone: 206-588-2224
Facebook | Instagram
Lloyd’s House of Mac
View this post on Instagram
Spicy macaroni and cheese with Hot Cheeto-crusted chicken, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles isn’t the wildest menu item at Lloyd’s House of Mac. I mean, the place is THE house of macaroni and cheese — they better have the best.
Location: 5600 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle
Phone: 206-618-4587
Instagram
Skillet
View this post on Instagram
By now, you probably know that Skillet is a Seattle institution. You’ve probably been enjoying the burgers and chicken and waffles, but what you’ve been missing out on is the macaroni and cheese. You can even add avocado, bacon, fried chicken thigh, and grilled chicken.
Location: 1400 East Union Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-512-2001
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Beecher’s Handmade Cheese
View this post on Instagram
The reason we say go to Beechers is because they make their cheese in-house. Not only do you get to enjoy delicious handmade cheese, but you can also see the people making it.
Location: 1600 Pike Place, Seattle
Phone: 206-956-1964
Facebook | Instagram
Bitterroot
View this post on Instagram
Although Bitterroot is another barbecue spot, they serve up one of the meanest mac and cheeses in Seattle. You can add on pulled pork, bacon, onions, smoked jalapeños, peas, or even roasted red pepper.
Location: 5239 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-588-1577
Facebook | Instagram