7 places to get upgraded mac and cheese in Seattle

Mac and cheese, macaroni and cheese, cheesy noodles, there are so many names for the classic American dish.

No matter what you choose to call the cheesy delicacy, Seattle sure has some great spots to find it.

Here are seven of our favorite spots for mac and cheese in Seattle.

Wood Shop BBQ is known for its amazing Texas barbecue. We highly suggest ordering a side of their mac and cheese bowl — it’s one of the best in the city, and you can even add some smoked meat on top of your dish.

Location: 2513 South Jackson, Seattle

Phone: 206-485-7381

Mac and cheese with lobster and crab? Count us in. The Bar Harbor take includes a smoked cheese sauce with old bay crumbs and is served with a green salad. Talk about making the noodles the star of the show.

Location: 400 Fairview Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-922-3288

What was once Lazy Susan has become Szn Seattle. With new management but the same menu, you can still enjoy traditional elements of American-style Mexican and Korean cuisines that truly show in the kimchi macaroni and cheese.

Location: 823 5th Avenue North Seattle

Phone: 206-588-2224

Spicy macaroni and cheese with Hot Cheeto-crusted chicken, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles isn’t the wildest menu item at Lloyd’s House of Mac. I mean, the place is THE house of macaroni and cheese — they better have the best.

Location: 5600 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle

Phone: 206-618-4587

By now, you probably know that Skillet is a Seattle institution. You’ve probably been enjoying the burgers and chicken and waffles, but what you’ve been missing out on is the macaroni and cheese. You can even add avocado, bacon, fried chicken thigh, and grilled chicken.

Location: 1400 East Union Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-512-2001

The reason we say go to Beechers is because they make their cheese in-house. Not only do you get to enjoy delicious handmade cheese, but you can also see the people making it.

Location: 1600 Pike Place, Seattle

Phone: 206-956-1964

Although Bitterroot is another barbecue spot, they serve up one of the meanest mac and cheeses in Seattle. You can add on pulled pork, bacon, onions, smoked jalapeños, peas, or even roasted red pepper.

Location: 5239 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-588-1577

