What to eat in and around Seattle today: Bamboo Sushi

Sushi is wonderful, but sustainable sushi is better.

Bamboo Sushi is the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant with locations in Portland, Seattle, Denver, San Jose, and San Ramon.

In addition to gorgeous sushi that you know and love, Bamboo has a few tricks up their sleeve that is sure to have your mouth watering.

When ordering at Bamboo Sushi, be sure to pick crispy rice. The crispy rice sushi is exactly as it sounds: sushi with crispy rice on the bottom. The yuzu avocado is also a delight, with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, and flake salt.

Bamboo Sushi also has several signature rolls, including the green machine with tempura-fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chilli aioli, and the hoki poki box with pressed sushi rice, sesame crab, tuna, avocado, topped with green onion, poke sauce, and togarashi.

In addition, the spot sells traditional rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and even several protein bowls. You can also order a bamboo burger with Wagu beef, Tillamook aged white cheddar, caramelized onions, and Momiji aioli, served with tempura onion rings.

Bamboo Sushi is currently open from Wednesday through Sunday from 3 to 9 pm for dine-in and takeout.

Location: 2675 NE University Village Lane, Seattle

Phone: 206-556-3449

