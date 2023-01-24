9 of the most romantic restaurants in Seattle

When we think romance, we think of intimate spaces, soft lighting, and sensational menus.

Lucky for you, Seattle has quite a few restaurants with these things in common.

Entice both your taste buds and your sense of romance during a spectacular evening with a loved one at any one of these swoon-worthy restaurants in Seattle.

Start your meal with some fresh Northwest oysters on pink balsamico ice. Then, split two entrees and end with a tasty dessert. The restaurant prides itself on simple, fresh, and seasonal local ingredients that showcase true Italian classics.

Location: 1919 Post Alley, Seattle

Phone: 206-443-3241

Walking up to the Corson Building will have you feeling like you’ve left Seattle. We recommend visiting during warmer weather when the patio is set up for dining, and you can eat under the trees. The spot offers both a la carte and a fixed-price menu, showing off local and in-season foods.

Location: 5609 Corson Avenue South, Seattle

Phone: 206-762-3330

Perched on the hillside above Elliott Bay, Aerlume offers sweeping views of the sound and sky. More than just a gorgeous view, the restaurant understands the importance of using and preserving the full bounty of seasonal ingredients that Washington has to offer.

Location: 2003 Western Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 2060-539-2200

From the architecture to the dishes, nothing is an afterthought at Canlis. The dressy, fine-dining restaurant will have you and your date feeling as Instagram-worthy as their food. The restaurant is currently only offering takeout and delivery for an at-home intimate night.

Location: 2576 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle

Phone: 206-283-3313

Palisade has one of those menus that makes you want it all. Luckily for restaurant-goers, you can opt for the surf and turf with herb-crusted, slow-roasted prime rib, grilled wild king salmon, colossal prawn, Beecher’s flagship potato gratin, market vegetables, horseradish creme fraiche, and homemade au jus.

Location: 2601 West Marina Place, Seattle

Phone: 206-285-1000

Located inside the famous Edgewater Hotel, enjoy dinner right on the water’s edge. The restaurant only serves the best wines and dishes with fresh and organic ingredients. When the weather is good, make a reservation for the outside, where you’ll have breathtaking views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.

Location: 2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle

Phone: 206-728-7000

While tacos may not be the neatest food to eat, this restaurant’s ambiance is so perfect your date won’t notice. The Mexican restaurant’s dining room features a tree with lanterns, which makes for a perfectly romantic backdrop.

Location: 2359 10th Avenue East, Seattle

Phone: 206-709-2222

Fine dining by the waterfront — what could be more romantic? The restaurant has both private and semi-private seating options and daily menus, as well as vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Location: 2801 Alaskan Way Pier 70, Seattle

Phone: 206-956-9171

Located in Pioneer Square, 84 Yesler is beautiful. The restaurant crafts local and global eats using only the best seasonal produce. Pick between a chef-selected five-course dinner or order a la carte: you won’t be disappointed with either.