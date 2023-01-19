9 of the best hotel bars for a cocktail in downtown Seattle
From upscale establishments decked out in art deco to laid-back lounges, Seattle is rich with cocktail bars for you to choose from.
Whether your drink of choice is a highball or a perfectly crafted cocktail, the best cocktail bars in Seattle have to be the ones hidden in hotels.
Here are nine hotel bars for a cocktail in downtown Seattle.
Mountaineering Club
No, you don’t have to be a mountain climber to gain entry to the Mountaineering Club; you just have to make a reso. Located at the top of the Graduate Seattle Hotel, the cozy restaurant has both a sleek rooftop bar and a cozy chalet vibe.
Location: 4507 Brooklyn Avenue NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-634-2000
Olympic Bar
Located in the heart of the Fairmont, the Olympic Bar is a gorgeous sight. Adorned in bronze hues, you’ll feel like you’re back in the roaring twenties sipping on some incredible cocktails. The bar offers carefully crafted drinks reflective of the city and a wine and beer selection drawn from the local region.
Location: 411 University Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-621-1700
The Nest
Enjoy views of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountain Range from The Nest. Hovering above Pike Place Market and Seattle’s downtown, the spot specializes in handcrafted cocktails, wine, and small snacks featuring seasonal produce highlighting the Pacific Northwest.
Location: 110 Stewart Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-623-4600
Founders Club
Also located in the Fairmont, Founders Club is inspired by the 1920s speakeasy culture. The warm, serene space specializes in spirits and is one of the pricier spots on the list.
Location: 411 University Street, Seattle
The Fireside Room
The Fireside Room is the perfect place for upscale drinks and perfectly mixed cocktails. If you end up hungry, don’t fret, the menu at The Fireside Room is one worth trying.
Location: 900 Madison Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-622-6400
Bar Moxy
Looking for an unpretentious hotel bar? Check out Bar Moxy. This fun bar in South Lake Union has quirky decor as well as foosball, giant Jenga, and of course, tasty libations.
Location: 1016 Republican Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-708-8201
Oliver’s Lounge Seattle
If you’re flying solo, we recommend Oliver’s Lounge. With floor-to-ceiling windows that look out into the Seattle streets, with a classic cocktail in hand you’ll honestly feel like the main character.
Location: 405 Olive Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-623-8700
Polar Bar
Located in the Arctic Club Hotel, The Polar Bar takes a step back in time to an era where style and quality are one and the drinks are first class. Choose from a full bar of local wine, craft beer, signature cocktails, or soft drinks.
Location: 700 3rd Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-776-9090
The Fog Room
Pick between cocktails, highballs, and classics, or try it all with a flight at The Fog Room. High above 2nd Avenue in downtown Seattle, you’ll love the modern-chic atmosphere and stunning view.
Location: 1610 2nd Ave, Seattle
Phone: 206-256-7525
