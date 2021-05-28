A food truck event is rolling into Seattle this Memorial Day
May 28 2021, 10:26 am
Nothing screams summer like food trucks, and RidgeWood Seattle knows that.
To get the season started, the draft-focused bottle shop has invited an awesome group of food trucks to their parking lot.
New food trucks will be set up every Monday from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
This coming Monday, pick between Tacos al Güero, Peco’s Pit, and Momo Dumplings.
The dog-friendly food truck event will start at 4 pm and include first-come-first-served outdoor tables.
RidgeWood Food Trucks
Location: 316 N 67th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-453-4838
Facebook | Instagram