Purchase edible flowers and plants next week at Rainier Beach

Shop the Puget Sound’s largest selection of organically, sustainably, and locally grown vegetables at the Tilth Alliance’s May Edible Plant Sale at Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands.

From May 7 to 14, the farm will be selling all sorts of fruits and veggies, culinary herbs, edible flowers, pollinator plants, and even gardening supplies that will help maximize your harvest all year round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tilth Alliance (@tilthalliance)

Due to COVID-19 regulations, the market will operate at a reduced capacity, with a limited number of shoppers allowed to enter at a time.

Those interested in attending the sale must reserve a time slot online for either 30 or 60 minutes.

As planning your shopping list ahead of time is encouraged, Tilth Alliance has released their plant lists. A list of vegetables for sale is viewable here. Available edible flowers, herbs, and pollinator plants can be found here.

When: May 7 to 14

Time: times vary based on registration

Where: 8650 55th Avenue S — Ranier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands

Admission: Registration required