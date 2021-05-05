The Pike Place Market Flower Festival is returning this weekend

The Pike Place Market is known for quite a few things: local goods, historic shops, and fresh flowers.

This weekend, to kick off the spring and summer flower season, the Market will celebrate all things floral during its 13th annual Flower Festival.

Enjoy walking through over 40 tents filled with tulips, daffodils, irises, and peonies. This year, the tents will be set up slightly farther apart than usual to encourage physical distancing and traffic flow.

Each purchase of flowers supports the market’s flower farmers from King, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties.

In addition to the flower festival, shoppers who spend $50 or more at Market businesses, craft tables, and farmers will receive a mesh shopping bag and sunglasses.

When: May 8, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Pike Place Market