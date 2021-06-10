Tinte Cellars is asking Washingtonians to “Raise a Glass for Good” in support of the LGBTQ+ community this June.

“Pride Month reminds us that love is love, and together we walk a path towards equity and inclusion,” said Teresa Spellman Gamble, who co-owns Tinte Cellars with her husband, Tim Gamble, in a press release.

“Throughout June, we are proudly shining a spotlight on Pride in a myriad of ways at all of three of our tasting rooms.”

Each tasting room will be decorated with Pride flags while sommeliers teach guests about both wine and the meanings of each color on the Pride flag.

In addition, Tinte Cellars will be donating 5% of all jcoco chocolate sales to Gay City and will accept donations to the organization in all of their tasting rooms.

During Pride Weekend, June 25 through 27, all customers are encouraged to come donned in their best rainbow wear. Tinte Cellars will also be giving out Pride bracelets while supplies last during the weekend.