Pride guide: enjoy a special dinner at Mezzanotte in Seattle

Chef Jason Stratton and Chef Zoi Antonitsas have joined forces to create a special Pride Meal at Seattle’s Mezzanotte.

The dinner will take place on Saturday, June 26, and will include a welcome drink, a glass of wine with dinner, and a cocktail with dessert.

The six-course dinner will be focused on fish and seafood, as both Jason and Zoi share a love for local fish. Zoi will be using an outdoor charcoal grill to cook her courses.

Here’s the menu for the special Pride night:

Starter

Grissini with lardo and Taggiasca olive butter, and dungeness crab, bagna cauda; mint and artichoke.

Course One

Grilled Hama Hama oysters with green garlic chermoula butter.

Course Two

Chilled Spaghetti with Louis’ Cod, morels, cherry tomatoes, nasturtium, and pine nut salsa.

Course Three

Shawarma spiced trout, carrots and buttermilk with herb oil and vegetable ash flatbread.

Course Four

Braised Rabbit with Verjus, herbs, and baby turnips.

Course Five

Malted walnut milk and chocolate shakerato with Averna; local Skagit Valley strawberries, mint and Aleppo chili sugar, and a Jamaican Guy jello shot.

The dinner will run at staggered times between 5 and 5:30 pm. Reservations to the $175 dinner can be made by calling 206-466-6032 or by emailing [email protected].