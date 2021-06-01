ShoppingCurated

Pride guide: A Seattle jeweler has released a minimalistic Pride collection

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
|
Jun 1 2021, 2:55 pm
Pride guide: A Seattle jeweler has released a minimalistic Pride collection
Boma Jewelry

Show off your pride quite literally this month with Boma’s Pride-themed jewelry.

The Seattle-based jewelry designers have created a collection that features the main symbol of pride: rainbows.

The collection boasts fourteen pieces that range in various options including 925 sterling silver necklaces or colored-in versions of hoops and studs. All options are handmade ethically with recycled materials.

pride necklace

Through the month of June, Boma will donate 100% of Pride Collection profits to Pride Asia, an organization with a mission to celebrate, empower, and nurture the multicultural diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Seattle.

Those interested in viewing the full collection can do so at bomajewelry.com.

Alyssa TherrienAlyssa Therrien
+ Shopping
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT