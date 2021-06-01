Pride guide: A Seattle jeweler has released a minimalistic Pride collection
Show off your pride quite literally this month with Boma’s Pride-themed jewelry.
The Seattle-based jewelry designers have created a collection that features the main symbol of pride: rainbows.
The collection boasts fourteen pieces that range in various options including 925 sterling silver necklaces or colored-in versions of hoops and studs. All options are handmade ethically with recycled materials.
Through the month of June, Boma will donate 100% of Pride Collection profits to Pride Asia, an organization with a mission to celebrate, empower, and nurture the multicultural diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Seattle.
Those interested in viewing the full collection can do so at bomajewelry.com.