This summer, skip the restaurant patios and instead have a picnic in the park.
Pack a blanket, bring some water bottles, and order out from one of Seattle’s many amazing restaurants.
Here are seven parks that’ll host your fantastic picnic in Seattle.
- You might also like:
- Picnic Party Seattle has made outdoor occasions effortless
- Paragon Seattle is offering curated picnic boxes for two
- What to eat in and around Seattle today: Mountaineering Club
Kerry Park
View this post on Instagram
Is Kerry Park tiny? Yes. Does it have enough green space to enjoy a little picnic? Also yes. Enjoy the best view of Seattle on the south side of Queen Anne Hill. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to see Mount Rainier through the haze.
Location: 211 West Highland Drive, Seattle
Washington Park Arboretum
What is an arboretum, you ask? It’s an area devoted to the planting of trees and shrubs. In a way, it’s a museum of trees. The park itself is laced with miles of walkable trails and bridges, and it even houses its very own Japanese garden.
Discovery Park
View this post on Instagram
Seward Park
View this post on Instagram
Seward Park trail features picnic benches and tables, as well as an amphitheater, bike loop, walking loop, native plant garden, a swimming beach, and more. You can make a whole day out of the park, including your picnic!
Location: 5900 Lake Washington Boulevard S, Seattle
Frink and Leschi Parks
View this post on Instagram
Although Frink and Leschi Park are two separate places, a network of trails connects them. We love this spot because it is not only easily accessible by transit and driving, but is well maintained and close to the water.
Location: 201 Lakeside Avenue S, Seattle
Cowen and Ravenna Parks
View this post on Instagram
For those who’d like a backdrop of the city for their picnic, Cowen and Ravenna Parks are where to set up the blanket. Enjoy sharing miles of green with sparrows, squirrels, and more, all while keeping the city close.
Location: 5849 15th Avenue NE, Seattle
Gas Works Park
View this post on Instagram
Of course, we couldn’t round off this picnic list without including Gas Works Park. The iconic and hilly park is one of the best in the city for picnics, especially during sunset.
Location: 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle