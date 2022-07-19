Food NewsSpringCuratedOutdoors

7 parks that are perfect for a summertime picnic in Seattle

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
Jul 19 2022, 6:49 pm
7 parks that are perfect for a summertime picnic in Seattle
Marina Bakush/Shutterstock

This summer, skip the restaurant patios and instead have a picnic in the park.

Pack a blanket, bring some water bottles, and order out from one of Seattle’s many amazing restaurants.

Here are seven parks that’ll host your fantastic picnic in Seattle.

Kerry Park

 

Is Kerry Park tiny? Yes. Does it have enough green space to enjoy a little picnic? Also yes. Enjoy the best view of Seattle on the south side of Queen Anne Hill. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to see Mount Rainier through the haze.

Location: 211 West Highland Drive, Seattle

Washington Park Arboretum

What is an arboretum, you ask? It’s an area devoted to the planting of trees and shrubs. In a way, it’s a museum of trees. The park itself is laced with miles of walkable trails and bridges, and it even houses its very own Japanese garden.

Location: 2300 Arboretum Drive E, Seattle

Discovery Park

 

Being the largest park in the city, there are so many picturesque spots to have a picnic. The trees offer wonderful shelter and views of the flowers, birds, and even some owls. If you make it down to South Beach, keep an eye out for possible seals, sea lions, and orcas.
Location: 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle

Seward Park

 

Seward Park trail features picnic benches and tables, as well as an amphitheater, bike loop, walking loop, native plant garden, a swimming beach, and more. You can make a whole day out of the park, including your picnic!

Location: 5900 Lake Washington Boulevard S, Seattle

Frink and Leschi Parks

 

Although Frink and Leschi Park are two separate places, a network of trails connects them. We love this spot because it is not only easily accessible by transit and driving, but is well maintained and close to the water.

Location: 201 Lakeside Avenue S, Seattle

Cowen and Ravenna Parks

 

For those who’d like a backdrop of the city for their picnic, Cowen and Ravenna Parks are where to set up the blanket. Enjoy sharing miles of green with sparrows, squirrels, and more, all while keeping the city close.

Location: 5849 15th Avenue NE, Seattle

Gas Works Park

 

Of course, we couldn’t round off this picnic list without including Gas Works Park. The iconic and hilly park is one of the best in the city for picnics, especially during sunset.

Location: 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle

