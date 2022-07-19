This summer, skip the restaurant patios and instead have a picnic in the park.

Pack a blanket, bring some water bottles, and order out from one of Seattle’s many amazing restaurants.

Here are seven parks that’ll host your fantastic picnic in Seattle.

Is Kerry Park tiny? Yes. Does it have enough green space to enjoy a little picnic? Also yes. Enjoy the best view of Seattle on the south side of Queen Anne Hill. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to see Mount Rainier through the haze.

Location: 211 West Highland Drive, Seattle

What is an arboretum, you ask? It’s an area devoted to the planting of trees and shrubs. In a way, it’s a museum of trees. The park itself is laced with miles of walkable trails and bridges, and it even houses its very own Japanese garden.

Location: 2300 Arboretum Drive E, Seattle