Pho Bac is opening fourth location in Downtown Seattle this summer

Known for their flavorful pho, Pho Bac Sup Shop has slowly but surely become one of the city’s favorite Vietnamese restaurants.

With three locations in Chinatown International District, Rainier Valley and Denny Triangle, the sup shop has expanded into Downtown.

Hoping to become the hottest after-work spot, the new location is set to open mid-June at 1923 7th Avenue.

The downtown Pho Bac Sup Shop will have the fan-favorite noodle soups and a brand new addition: banh mi.

According to Eater, the location will bake its own bread and feature several types of banh mi, including meatballs and salt-cured egg yolk banh mi, a pork option with pho fat infused banana leaf, and a tofu pate offering.

The restaurant will also be introducing a lineup of Vietnamese-infused cocktails at their Phocific Standard Time bar.