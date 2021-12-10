Where to get adorable pet photos with Santa in Seattle

We totally understand that your pet is your baby, and that is exactly why we think it’s normal for you to bring them along to take photos with Santa.

While we don’t recommend showing up to just any Santa photo day with your dog in tow, we do recommend you bring them along to a pet-friendly photo session.

Here are some pet-friendly spots to get your photo snapped with the one and only Santa Claus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SeattleAnimalShelterFoundation (@seattleanimalshelterfoundation)

Drop by during event hours to take your portrait; no appointment is necessary. Donate online ahead of time or on the spot. Goodie bags, treats, and photo props will be provided. Masks must be worn unless your photo is being taken.

When: December 11, 2021

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 1417 NW 54th Street, Seattle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magnolia Santa Photos (@magnoliasantaphotos)

Bring your kids, pets, family, and friends along for photos with Santa at Magnolia Village. Make sure to book online as appointments are necessary.

When: December 11, 12, 16, 18, and 19, 2021

Time: Times vary and can be booked online

Where: 2426 32nd Avenue West, Seattle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Local Pet Supply Store (@mudbay)

Mud Bay would love to introduce Santa to your furry friend. If you can’t make it out on December 11, cruise through their website to check out the other dates and locations.

When: December 11, 2021

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: 8532 1st Avenue NW, Seattle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PetSmart (@petsmart)

Every single PetSmart location around Seattle is hosting several Santa Photo Days. We love taking our pets here for photos because not only are the photos free, but we can also buy our furry friend a little treat afterward.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations