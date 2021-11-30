Gift your special someone six million tulips this season thanks to Tulip Town

Although flower season runs in the spring, Tulip Town is offering a special treat this holiday season.

The gorgeous tulip fields in Skagit Valley have opened online ticket sales this year, allowing people to tuck Tulip Town tickets under the tree or slip them into stockings.

The tickets will be available for use from April 1 to May 1, 2022, and include parking, entry, and a trolley ride.

As usual, the farm will be hosting five acres of dazzling photo opportunities, an indoor and outdoor tulip garden, displays, windmill, trolley rides, as well as a market with food, treats, local goods, and more.

General admission tickets for spring 2o22 start at $5, making them the perfect white elephant gift.