OnlyFans will block sexually-explicit content starting this October

Effective this October 1, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content that contains sexually-explicit conduct.

In a statement to Daily Hive, the company says more info will be revealed in the coming days.

The platform says they been on a quest to make their platform more investor-friendly.

“These changes are in order to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

They also go on to say that they’ll be working with content creators to help guide and support them through the upcoming changes.

There are currently over 130 million users on OnlyFans, combined with over two million creators that have earned over $5 billion on the platform.

While the UK-based, user-driven software company hasn’t outlined how they define sexually-explicit, the move has already stirred some controversy on Twitter.

Onlyfans making a huge mistake just like Tumblr did except it’s way worse cause Onlyfans was making a ton of money from the people they bout to alienate. — Indiana Jones in the Temple of Dome (@LutherLeanJr) August 19, 2021

“OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform. All creators are verified prior to being able to upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators,” reads the statement.

They add that they’ll continue to allow content creators to post photos that contain nudity, but it has to stay consistent with OnlyFans Acceptable Use Policy.