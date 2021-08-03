Tyler, the Creator will perform in Portland next year

Tyler, the Creator, has announced a brand new North American tour, and he’ll be making a stop in Portland in April 2022.

In support of his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, the tour is scheduled to take place between February and April 2022. The tour kicks off in San Diego this February and features the likes of Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

Call Me If You Get Lost was released in June and is the follow-up to the album Igor.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, August 6, through the rapper’s website.

Tyler, the Creator’s Portland show, takes place at Moda Center on April 4.

Here’s how the entire tour lines up:

February 10: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

February 11: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

February 12: Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena

February 14: El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

February 16: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

February 18: St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

February 19: Kansas City, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

February 20: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

February 22: Chicago, IL – United Center

February 24: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

February 27: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

February 28: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

March 3: Worcester, MA – DCU Center

March 4: Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

March 6: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 7: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

March 9: Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell

March 11: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

March 12: Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

March 13: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

March 16: Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

March 18: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 19: Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

March 20: Miami, FL – FTX Arena

March 23: Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

March 25: Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

March 27: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

March 29: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 31: Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

April 1: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

April 2: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

April 4: Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 7: Vancouver, British Columbia – Pacific Coliseum

April 8: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena