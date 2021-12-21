7 AirBnbs near Mt. Baker that are perfect for your next ski vacation

With a ski area of 1000 acres and 1,500 feet of vert, it’s no surprise that Mt. Baker is one of the best mountains to ski in Washington.

If you’ve never been, Mt. Baker is a mellow mountain with runs for skiers and boarders of all abilities.

The mountain itself isn’t a resort, so you’ll have to find accommodation yourself if you’re trying to get up there.

You might also like: People were skiing down Seattle streets this weekend (VIDEOS)

Someone built a giant Totoro in the snow this week in Seattle

Upgrade your snowboard to one from these Washington-based companies

We’ve gathered seven of our favorite Airbnbs near Mt. Baker that will make for an awesome ski vacation.

Described as a charming, woodsy family cabin, this Airbnb is pet-friendly and will sleep up to six people in two bedrooms. You can live your best cabin-style life — there’s even a free-standing wood stove and a front deck with a barbeque grill.

This adorable and private two-story, three-bedroom cabin features an open living and dining area with a breakfast bar, dining table, wood stove, and well-equipped kitchen. It’s also pet-friendly, so feel free to bring Fido along.

This Mt. Baker property is one of the cutest we’ve seen. It has a unique look, and reviews say that “all the amenities are spot on,” and it’s “cozy, well-equipped, quiet, and lovely.” The spot is perfect for couples trying to escape the bustle of the city.

The Little Tiny Cabin has a full kitchen, full bath, and WiFi, and it sleeps up to four comfortably. You don’t get any more private than this spot, as it’s tucked away in the woods and sits on 2.2 acres of the North Cascades.

Fit six guests into this awesome Mt. Baker cabin. With four bedrooms, an open fireplace, and an outdoor hot tub, it’s definitely one of the coziest of the bunch. This spot has everything from a dishwasher to a stack washer and dryer.

Up to two pets are welcome in this country-style cabin with an open floor plan. The spot is as remote as it gets, with no cell service, although you can get spotty wifi. It’s a great place to disconnect — you can always unwind in the hot tub.

You’ll feel like you’re in a cozy mansion at this gorgeous Glacier Getaway. Relax with WiFi, games and amusement throughout the cabin, as well as a brand-new hot tub and deck looking at the old-growth forest.