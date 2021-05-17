7 of the greenest and greatest golf courses in and around Seattle
Ah, golfing. The summer sport of both the businessman and frat boy alike.
Now, if you’re not one of the two, that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a nice round of pasture pool.
Get your clubs, your best polo, and head out to the green.
Here are seven of the best golf courses in and around Seattle that surely aren’t anything close to a goat track.
Jefferson Park Golf Course
Located on top of Beacon Hill, Jefferson Park Golf Course is a public nine-hole course with a driving range, practice greens, virtual ball tracking and restaurant.
Location: 4101 Beacon Avenue S, Seattle
Phone: 206-762-4513
Facebook | Instagram
Washington National Golf Club
Washington National Golf Club is home to the University of Washington’s Men’s and Women’s golf teams. It was designed by award-winning architect John Fought and features 18 gorgeous holes.
Location: 14330 SE Husky Way, Auburn
Phone: 253-333-5000
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Gold Mountain Golf Club
Gold Mountain Golf Club offers stunning views. Whether you’d like to play a round or simply sit in their restaurant watching others play, you’re sure to have a lovely day.
Location: 7263 West Belfair Valley Road, Bremerton
Phone: 360-415-5432
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
West Seattle Golf Course
West Seattle Golf Course is maintained by the City of Seattle. While we admit it’s not the most luxurious, it’s a great spot if you’re going for a midday round with a metropolitan backdrop.
Location: 4470 35th Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-935-5187
Facebook | Instagram
Broadmoor Golf Club
Those looking for a historic and fancy golf club should look no further than Broadmoor. Founded in 1924, the prestigious 18-hole golf course offers fantastic greens and is a great course to practice your skills.
Location: 2340 Broadmoor Drive East, Seattle
Phone: 206-325-5600
Facebook
Jackson Park Golf Course
Jackson Park Golf Course is one of the closest to downtown Seattle. It consists of an 18-hole Championship and a nine-hole Executive.
Location: 100 NE 135th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-363-4747
Facebook | Instagram
Chambers Bay
Chambers Bay is such a gorgeous course that several big-name championships such as the Barstool Championships take place there. The beautiful course features towering sand dunes, massive fairways, and breathtaking views of the Puget Sound.
Location: 6320 Grandview Drive West, University Place
Phone: 877-295-4657
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram