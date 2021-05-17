7 of the greenest and greatest golf courses in and around Seattle

Ah, golfing. The summer sport of both the businessman and frat boy alike.

Now, if you’re not one of the two, that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a nice round of pasture pool.

Get your clubs, your best polo, and head out to the green.

Here are seven of the best golf courses in and around Seattle that surely aren’t anything close to a goat track.

Located on top of Beacon Hill, Jefferson Park Golf Course is a public nine-hole course with a driving range, practice greens, virtual ball tracking and restaurant.

Location: 4101 Beacon Avenue S, Seattle

Phone: 206-762-4513

Washington National Golf Club is home to the University of Washington’s Men’s and Women’s golf teams. It was designed by award-winning architect John Fought and features 18 gorgeous holes.

Location: 14330 SE Husky Way, Auburn

Phone: 253-333-5000

Gold Mountain Golf Club offers stunning views. Whether you’d like to play a round or simply sit in their restaurant watching others play, you’re sure to have a lovely day.

Location: 7263 West Belfair Valley Road, Bremerton

Phone: 360-415-5432

West Seattle Golf Course is maintained by the City of Seattle. While we admit it’s not the most luxurious, it’s a great spot if you’re going for a midday round with a metropolitan backdrop.

Location: 4470 35th Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-935-5187

Those looking for a historic and fancy golf club should look no further than Broadmoor. Founded in 1924, the prestigious 18-hole golf course offers fantastic greens and is a great course to practice your skills.

Location: 2340 Broadmoor Drive East, Seattle

Phone: 206-325-5600

Jackson Park Golf Course is one of the closest to downtown Seattle. It consists of an 18-hole Championship and a nine-hole Executive.

Location: 100 NE 135th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-363-4747

Chambers Bay is such a gorgeous course that several big-name championships such as the Barstool Championships take place there. The beautiful course features towering sand dunes, massive fairways, and breathtaking views of the Puget Sound.

Location: 6320 Grandview Drive West, University Place

Phone: 877-295-4657

