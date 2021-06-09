Michelin Star Chef Michael Mina is opening a new restaurant in Seattle this fall

Michelin Star Chef Michael Mina is bringing his world-class Bourbon Steak restaurant to downtown Seattle this fall.

The modern American steakhouse will use seasonal and regional ingredients, and all-natural, organic, hormone-free beef.

Much like the other seven locations across the country, Bourbon Steak promises to bring its award-winning, creative interpretations of classic steakhouse dishes to the Emerald City.

​“Growing up outside of Seattle, this project is very close to home for me,” says Mina in a press release. “I wanted to strengthen downtown in a big way and found Bourbon Steak to be the perfect fit for the next iteration of the area.”

The restaurant will import fresh seafood and shellfish daily, and feature the PNW in signature dishes like lobster pot pie, ahi tuna tartare, and of course, hand-cut beef mains.

Mina hasn’t forgotten about the beverages, either. An extensive bar will sling out hand-crafted signature cocktails with spirits from local distilleries, a selection of local and domestic beers, and a wine list featuring over 450 various bottles.

Bourbon Steak is set to open in the Joshua Green Building at 1433 4th Avenue and will be open Tuesday to Thursday, and Sunday from 5 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9:30 pm.