Uneeda Burger is handing out free burgers next Friday

In celebration of National Hamburger Day, Uneeda Burger is offering up free classic burgers on Friday, May 28.

The Fremont burger joint will be handing out free burgers to customers at their walk-up beginning at 11 am.

The free burgers will be served while supplies last and are set to include an all-natural beef patty on a sesame-seed bun, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and house sauce. Add-ons like bacon, cheese or a fried egg can be added at an additional fee.

“The past 15 months have been such a challenging time, yet the Seattle community has continued to show up and support us,” said Uneeda Burger Chef and Owner Scott Staples, in a press release.

“We’re all cautiously optimistic in celebrating science, and a slow return to new normalcy, so as summer – and National Hamburger Day – approaches, we all need a reason to rejoice!”

Location: 4302 Fremont Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-547-2600

