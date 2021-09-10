Imagine Dragons are coming to Seattle this winter
Imagine concerts?
Imagine Dragons?
Imagine both of them?
It’s been a long time since a live convert has rocked a crowd at Climate Pledge Arena but Imagine Dragons plan to do exactly that this coming March.
The American pop rock band from Las Vegas has announced the stops for its Mercury Tour, following the release of the band’s album, “Mercury: Act I,” on September 3 from KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records.
Consisting of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee, and drummer Daniel Platzman, Imagine Dragons will rock out at Climate Pledge Arena on March 7, 2022.
Pre-sale tickets are happening now, ranging from $54 to $180 through TicketMaster.
The Mercury Tour kicks off on February 6 in Florida and concludes on March 14 in Arizona.
Imagine Dragons at Climate Pledge Arena
When: Monday, March 7, 2022
Where: Climate Pledge Arena
Price: Varies, pre-sale available now