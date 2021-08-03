Tyler, the Creator will end his North American tour in Seattle next year
Tyler, the Creator has announced a brand new North American tour, and he’ll be making his last stop in Seattle in April 2022.
In support of his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, the tour is scheduled to take place between February and April 2022. The tour kicks off in San Diego this February and features the likes of Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.
Call Me If You Get Lost was released in June and is the follow-up to the album Igor.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, August 6, through the rapper’s website.
Tyler, the Creator’s Seattle show takes place at Climate Change Arena on April 8.
Here’s how the entire tour lines up:
February 10: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
February 11: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
February 12: Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena
February 14: El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
February 16: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
February 18: St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
February 19: Kansas City, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
February 20: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
February 22: Chicago, IL – United Center
February 24: Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
February 27: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
February 28: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
March 3: Worcester, MA – DCU Center
March 4: Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
March 6: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
March 7: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
March 9: Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell
March 11: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
March 12: Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
March 13: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
March 16: Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum
March 18: Orlando, FL – Amway Center
March 19: Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
March 20: Miami, FL – FTX Arena
March 23: Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
March 25: Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
March 27: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
March 29: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 31: Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
April 1: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
April 2: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
April 4: Portland, OR – Moda Center
April 7: Vancouver, British Columbia – Pacific Coliseum
April 8: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
TOUR: ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/dgsN317pnI
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 3, 2021