Holland America Cruise Line will be skipping Canadian stops this summer

From July 24 through October 2, the Holland America Cruise Line fleet will return to waters taking passengers through scenic routes from Seattle to Alaska.

“Holland America Line has been cruising to Alaska for nearly 75 years, and we feel deeply committed to trying to help our friends in ‘The Great Land’ get back on their feet in any way we can this summer,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, in a news release.

Seven-day round trips aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam will begin in Seattle, Washington, and make stops in Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan.

Onboard, the Holland America Line will continue to offer dining in all of its restaurants and specialty venues, as well as room service.

Entertainment will return in full swing in the main show lounge, with live music featured at the Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club and Billboard Onboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holland America Line (@halcruises)

In addition, the Alaska cruises feature expanded programming to educate guests about local topics such as Alaska’s bush pilots and famous Iditarod race. In Glacier Bay, the ship will take on a National Park Ranger and Huna native speaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holland America Line (@halcruises)

Fares for Nieuw Amsterdam’s seven-day Alaska cruises begin at $799 per person. Booking for the Saturday departures is currently open to those who’ve received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

Guests aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam will be required to comply with all health and safety protocols in place at the time of departure, as well as all onboard protocols and procedures for visiting ports.