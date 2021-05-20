US-Canada border closure will remain in place for at least another month

The border closure between the United States and Canada has been extended again, for at least another month.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the closure will remain in place until June 21, 2021.

“To fight #COVID19 spread and protect our citizens, the U.S. is continuing restrictions on non-essential travel at land borders through June 21, while allowing essential trade and travel,” the department tweeted on Thursday. “We’re working closely with Canada and Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve.”

To fight #COVID19 spread and protect our citizens, the U.S. is continuing restrictions on non-essential travel at land borders through June 21, while allowing essential trade & travel. We’re working closely with Canada & Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 20, 2021

In March 2020, all non-essential travel was closed along the border. However, essential travel, trucking, and trade were not affected, as maintaining commerce between the two countries was deemed essential for economic recovery.