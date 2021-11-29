It’s always Christmas this and Christmas that, but what about the wonderful celebration of Hanukkah?

If you’re new to the holiday, you’ve probably never had the chance to eat latkes or sufganiyot.

Well, now’s your chance.

This Hanukkah, skip the dishes and order dinner in from one of these seven Seattle spots:

Order latkes by the dozen or ball out on a Hanukkah box with a little bit of everything. Dingfelder’s Hanukkah box comes with a dreidel, gelt, brisket, latkes, soup, and sides. Of course, you can also order matzo ball soup, cabbage, or brisket a la carte.

Location: 1318 East Pine Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-403-1365

Zylberschtein’s is serving up a full Hanukkah dinner this year, featuring brisket, a classic latke recipe, Rozann’s special applesauce, and sufganiyot. Dinners are available through December 6.

Location: 11752 15th Avenue NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-403-1202

The kids are going to love Schmaltzy’s. In addition to tasty latkes, the deli is serving up take-home cookie decorating kits with six sugar cookies, two bags of frosting, and two containers of sprinkles. They also have a Hanukkah Shabbat Dinner for four that you can pick up on December 3.

Location: 928 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Phone: 206-784-1413

Start your dinner with homemade matzoh ball soup and crispy mini latkes. Then, enjoy the main course of hand-sliced pastrami and brisket sandwiches and knishes with classic deli mustard. Finally, end the meal with tasty chocolate babka. This meal must be ordered online — it’s shipped straight from New York City.

Enjoy a latke dinner for six with latkes, dairy-free matzo ball soup, chopped chicken livers with saltines, caramelized Brussels sprouts, roasted rainbow carrots, turnips, and leeks, challah bread, and jelly donuts.

Location: 18005 Northeast 68th Street, Redmond

Although their Hanukkah menu is officially sold out, you can still enjoy a Jewish feast with schmear by the half tub, packs of bagels, cookie packs, and mini loaves of babka.

Location: 1509 East Madison Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-549-1562

Pick between Hanukkah gift boxes, Hanukkah DIY cupcake kits, or pre-made Hanukkah cupcakes at Trophy Cupcakes. Each cupcake is topped with white and blue frosting and a Star of David or Dreidel.

Location: 2612 NE University Village Street, Seattle

Location: 700 110th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue

Location: 1815 North 45th Street, Seattle

Location: 223 W Galer Street, Seattle

