7 fun and spooky Halloween events for you and your friends in Seattle

With Halloween being so strange last year, we don’t blame you for wanting to party and enjoy the holiday to the fullest this year.

From haunted mazes to full-on raves, we’ve got a great list of things to get up to this spooky holiday in Seattle.

Here are seven fun and spooky Halloween events for you and your friends this year in Seattle:

On October 2, Stocker Farms becomes Stalker Farms — a haunted version of the family-favorite spot. With a beer garden, zombie paintball, communal campfires, giant jumping pillow, games, and haunted mazes, everyone is sure to be spooked.

When: Starting October 2, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish

Admission: $17.95+

Celebrate Halloween with an EDM festival sure to get you boogie-ing. Dance the weekend away with Bijou, Borgore, Ekali, Joyryde, Kaskade, Ngtmre, Troyboi, Tchami, Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, and more.

When: October 29 and 30, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: WaMu Theater

Admission: $119+

Chocolate AND ghost stories? Now that’s a good time. Enjoy a haunted tour through the Seattle Chocolate Factory, and see if you can make it through without screaming.

When: October 21 through October 31, 2021

Time: 5 to 8:45 pm

Where: Seattle Chocolate — 1180 Andover Park WestTukwila

Admission: $10+

Dance the night away with Paul Oakenfold, Kazan, Sejey, Randall, and WEB. Oakenfold has been a master in the electronic music world for over three decades and has even produced for megastars such as U2 and Madonna.

When: October 30, 2021

Time: 9 pm

Where: Ora Nightclub

Admission: $30+, 21+ event

Come in costume and enjoy crawling through several bars with friends. Enjoy two free drinks, a custom badge and lanyard, exclusive drink specials, food specials, and waved cover at all venues.

When: October 30, 2021

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: Several venues

Admission: $15.74+, 21+ event

General Mojos, The Cumbieros, and Moose Almighty will be performing an awesomely loud Halloween show at Nectar Lounge. Costumes are, of course, encouraged.

When: October 31, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Nectar Lounge — 412 N 36th Street, Seattle

Admission: $13+, 21+ event

Perhaps you don’t feel like partying it up on a Sunday. If that’s the case, stay healthy on a Halloween 5K. Pick between a virtual or in-person 5K and don’t forget to come in costume. Strollers and dogs are also allowed on the fun run.

When: October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am

Where: 7210 East Green Lake Drive N, Seattle

Admission: $20+