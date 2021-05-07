Vaccinated fans at Mariners games no longer have to physically distance

Fans that show proof of full vaccination at T-Mobile Park will receive more than just special seating this season.

The Seattle Mariners announced Friday that those who’ve received their full vaccinations will have access to $10 and $20 tickets, special entrances at the park, 20% off food and drinks, and exclusive access to the Trident Deck on the View Level.

Those in the fully vaccinated section will be able to avoid social distancing rules but are still required to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking.

Private Suites are also available at full capacity of 14 to 26 guests for those fully vaccinated.

Requirements for the vaccinated section are as follows: Those 16+ must have received their final vaccination dose at least 14 days prior to game date. A CDC-issued COVID-19 vaccination card showing fully vaccinated status must be presented at time of entry, as well as proof of negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of admission.

Those interested in purchasing tickets in the vaccinated section of the stadium can do so by entering the code VACCINE at checkout.

