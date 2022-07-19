8 incredible food festivals are coming to Washington this August

We’re not going to lie to you — most of this summer’s remaining festivals happen to be boozy ones.

Of course, they still have food trucks and things to munch on, so all things considered they’re technically food and drink festivals.

Here are some of the best food and drink festivals to look forward to this summer in Seattle:

The organizers of the Cajun Food and Music Festival want you to dance, dine, and have a “ragin’ Cajun good time” in historic downtown Kent. You’ll be transported to Louisiana through music performances, food, a beer garden, artists/makers, 2nd line parade, vendors, kid’s activities, and more.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Where: Burlington Green Park and Railroad Avenue, Kent

Yep, you did read that right. Seattle’s only all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is coming to you at the Seattle Center. Enjoy two hours of licking both local and national ice cream brands and flavors.

When: August 27 and 28, 2022

Time: Saturday from noon to 10 pm, Sunday from noon to 6 pm

Where: Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center

The Everett Food Festival is making a return this August. Back for its eighth year, enjoy adventuring your taste buds through 15+ food trucks.

When: August 12 and 13, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett

Blues music and brews, what more could you want? Food? Oh yeah, they’ve got that too. 100% of the net proceeds from Blues and Brews go to causes powered by the Rotary — this year, there are five main focuses.

When: August 27, 2022

Time: 12:30 to 8 pm

Where: 22030 Cliff Avenue S, Des Moines

The Upper Left Beerfest returns for its two-day festival of craft beverage goodness. Sample from 20+ breweries and cideries from around the Northwest. Featuring live music throughout both days.

When: August 12 and 13, 2022

Time: Friday from 4 to 8:30 pm and Saturday from noon to 7 pm

Where: Intersection of Wetmore and Hewitt Avenue in Everett

For 13 years, the Kitsap Wine Festival has featured live music, delicious foods, craft beer, and great wines. In addition to exploring and discovering a wide variety of wines, you’ll also get to have some fun with games including cornhole and ladder golf.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Harborside Fountain Park — 251 1st Street, Bremerton

After a two-year wait, the 10th 4-Corners BrewFest will be coming this summer. Each ticket includes pours, food, and the ability to enjoy an intimate festival with folks just like you.

When: August 6, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Innis Arden Clubhouse — 1430 NW 188th Street, Shoreline

Sample some great Northwest ciders while munching on goodies from several food trucks. Of course, there will also be some bopping live music and a couple of games for playing. Must be 21 to enter.

When: August 7, 2022

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Crossroads — 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish