7 of the highest-rated public elementary schools in Seattle

Seattle is a great place to raise kids.

With stellar food, a wonderful blend of cultures, countless green spaces and so much to do, it’s no wonder you’re thinking of moving your family to Emerald City.

Before you do, you may want to find out about the elementary schools in Seattle.

We’ve done some research for you and come up with a list of seven of the highest-rated public elementary schools in Seattle.

Cascadia Elementary School is for those in Kindergarten through Grade 5. There are around 525 students and about 20 kids in each class. The school is consistently one of the top scorers on test scores: math proficiency and reading proficiency are both top 1%. The school is also inclusive and even hosts its own pride ceremony.

Decatur Elementary School is for those in Kindergarten through Grade 5. There are around 212 students enrolled and about 18 students in each class. 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 98% scored at or above that level for reading — around 30% higher than the Seattle average. The school offers meal fee assistance and has 55.2% minority enrollment.

Located in the Lake Washington School District, Ella Baker Elementary School isn’t exactly an elementary school in Seattle. It’s rated so highly that it’s close enough. The school is for those in Kindergarten through Grade 5. There are around 550 students enrolled and around 18 students per teacher. 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 87% scored at or above that level for reading.

Lawton Elementary School is for those in Kindergarten through Grade 5. There are around 351 students enrolled and there are around 15 students in each class. 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 87% scored at or above the proficient level for reading. 97.5% of teachers have three or more years of experience.

Also known as Coe Elementary School, the school is for those in Kindergarten through Grade 5. There are around 500 students enrolled and around 15 students in each class. 88% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 91% scored at or above the proficient level for reading. The school has a fairly even number of male to female students.

Mcdonald Elementary School is for those in Kindergarten through Grade 5. There are around 472 students enrolled and about 17 students in each class. 86% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 95% scored at or above the proficient level for reading.

Fairmount Park Elementary School is for those in Kindergarten through Grade 5. There are around 478 students enrolled and about 16 students in each class. 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 86% scored at or above the proficient level for reading. 93.4% of teachers have three or more years of experience.