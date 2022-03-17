7 purrfect places to get your pet groomed in Seattle
Dogs get dirty, and that’s alright as long as you have a great groomer by your side.
Lucky for you, Seattle has so many groomers in all areas of the city.
- You might also like:
- 7 great dog-friendly walks in Seattle for you and your furry friends
- 8 places to board your dog in Seattle when you're on vacation
- What your dog should eat in Seattle today: The Seattle Barkery
Here are seven of the best dog groomers in Seattle:
Sud Woofers Grooming
View this post on Instagram
If you’re constantly on the move, mobile grooming may be the service for you. Sud Woofers Grooming is great for dogs with anxiety, geriatric dogs, dogs who cannot be kenneled, dogs with medical conditions, dogs with the potential for aggressive behavior, and female dogs in heat or unneutered male dogs.
Location: wherever you are
Phone: 586-260-8119
Posh Paws
View this post on Instagram
Posh Paws is for both luxurious cats and dogs. They offer pet grooming and show grooming, as well as a wide range of accessories and toys. No appointment is needed for nail trims.
Location: 6411 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-257-4887
Just Around The Corner
View this post on Instagram
Just Around The Corner is a family-owned and operated full-service dog grooming salon. They’re perfect for those with little to no time, as they offer pick-up and drop-off services.
Location: 2717 East Madison Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-659-4390
City Paws Pet Salon
View this post on Instagram
City Paws Pet Salon specializes in small to medium-sized dog grooming. Grooming is by appointment only, while nail trims and teeth brushing are available on a drop-in basis.
Location: 345 15th Avenue E, Seattle
Phone: 206-329-1054
Rub A Dub Dog
View this post on Instagram
Perhaps you want to groom your dog yourself but don’t have the tub to do so. Thanks to Rub A Dub Dog, you can now wash your dog yourself and not have to get your entire bathroom wet.
Location: 6826 Greenwood Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-789-5311
Wag N’ Wash
View this post on Instagram
Living in Seattle, someone has probably recommended Wag N’ Wash to you. In addition to full-service grooming, the spot also has a self-wash station, toys, and supplies, and an entire bakery.
Location: 1932 Queen Anne Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-669-2818
Floof Pet Grooming
View this post on Instagram
Floof Pet Grooming cares about your pooch. They are a boutique service experience that doesn’t rush each groom. They pay attention to each and every dog, learn their quirks and take extra time with each.
Location: 308 NE 72nd Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-586-4087