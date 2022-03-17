7 purrfect places to get your pet groomed in Seattle

Dogs get dirty, and that’s alright as long as you have a great groomer by your side.

Lucky for you, Seattle has so many groomers in all areas of the city.

Here are seven of the best dog groomers in Seattle:

If you’re constantly on the move, mobile grooming may be the service for you. Sud Woofers Grooming is great for dogs with anxiety, geriatric dogs, dogs who cannot be kenneled, dogs with medical conditions, dogs with the potential for aggressive behavior, and female dogs in heat or unneutered male dogs.

Location: wherever you are

Phone: 586-260-8119

Posh Paws is for both luxurious cats and dogs. They offer pet grooming and show grooming, as well as a wide range of accessories and toys. No appointment is needed for nail trims.

Location: 6411 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-257-4887

Just Around The Corner is a family-owned and operated full-service dog grooming salon. They’re perfect for those with little to no time, as they offer pick-up and drop-off services.

Location: 2717 East Madison Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-659-4390

City Paws Pet Salon specializes in small to medium-sized dog grooming. Grooming is by appointment only, while nail trims and teeth brushing are available on a drop-in basis.

Location: 345 15th Avenue E, Seattle

Phone: 206-329-1054

Perhaps you want to groom your dog yourself but don’t have the tub to do so. Thanks to Rub A Dub Dog, you can now wash your dog yourself and not have to get your entire bathroom wet.

Location: 6826 Greenwood Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-789-5311

Living in Seattle, someone has probably recommended Wag N’ Wash to you. In addition to full-service grooming, the spot also has a self-wash station, toys, and supplies, and an entire bakery.

Location: 1932 Queen Anne Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-669-2818

Floof Pet Grooming cares about your pooch. They are a boutique service experience that doesn’t rush each groom. They pay attention to each and every dog, learn their quirks and take extra time with each.

Location: 308 NE 72nd Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-586-4087