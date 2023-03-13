One of the most successful hip-hop artists in the world, Drake, has announced a new North American tour, and he’s bringing it to Seattle this summer.

Drake is on the road in 2023 with long-time collaborator 21 Savage with the It’s All A Blur tour.

It’s All A Blur is the Toronto legend’s first tour since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos in 2018. The name of the tour sums up Drake’s sentiment about the unprecedented run as he prepares to return to the road.

Drake and 21 Savage will be in Seattle on Friday, August 25 at Climate Pledge Arena.

They have two stops in Canada — one in Montreal at the Bell Centre on Friday, July 14, and one in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Monday, August 28. A Toronto show is planned with a date to be announced soon.

Tickets for the highly anticipated tour go on sale on Friday, March 17 at 12 pm and they’re sure to go fast.

Drake may not have been touring for the last five years, but the multi-platinum star has kept busy. In that time, he has released four albums, including 2022’s Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage. The album topped Billboard’s 200 chart with all 16 songs debuting on the iconic Hot 100 list.

The Degrassi: The Next Generation star has five Grammys to his name and has won a record 29 awards from 81 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards, including Artist of the Decade.

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is a huge multi-platinum artist in his own right, with chart-topping hits and a Grammy on his resume. In December 2022, the state of Georgia recognized December 21st as 21 Savage Day in recognition of his many philanthropic efforts.