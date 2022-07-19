7 disc golf courses near Seattle for professionals and beginners alike

Disc golf, frisbee golf, frolf, they all mean the same thing: trying to get your flying disk into a target in as few throws as possible.
Although it doesn’t sound like the greatest activity, don’t knock it until you try it.
There’s truly no better way to spend a Saturday than out on the frolf course with some friends.
Ralph Williamson Memorial DGC / Lakewood Disc Golf Course
The Lakewood Disc Golf Course is a great beginner course because it has everything you may need to get started. Visit the Chainbangerz Pro Shop to purchase your discs and talk to knowledgeable staff who can help you get started.
Burton Adventure Recreation Center
Another great beginner course is located at BARC. Try out a nine-hole disc golf course, open year-round during normal park hours. You can even check out a golf disc for free during the indoor facility’s staffed hours.
North SeaTac Disc Golf Course
Originally a course with 18 holes, the SeaTac Disc Golf Course now boasts a whopping 27 holes. You don’t have to play all 27, but you surely can try.
Lake Fenwick Disc Golf Course
The Lake Fenwick Disc Golf Course was established in 1999 and features 18 holes. Although well maintained, the course has thick undergrowth and a challenging layout — perhaps not the best for beginners.
White River
White River is located in Auburn and is great for intermediate disc golfers. Some of the 18 holes are more challenging than others, but like all disc golf courses, feel free to pick and choose which holes you try out.
Roosevelt Park Disc Golf Course
The Roosevelt Park Disc Golf Course is a practice course, meaning that things can get a little confusing. With only four holes, this park is better for beginners or those looking to master their technique.
Howling Coyote Disc Golf Course at Blyth Park
Howling Coyote? Now that’s a name for a disc golf course. With nine holes to play on, this woodsy course is a good one for beginners. Each hole is mainly short, but terrains and obstacles do make it fun for advanced throwers.