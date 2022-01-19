The funniest places to watch comedy shows in Seattle

Whether you like stand-up or improv, or you want to take the stage on your own, Seattle’s comedy scene truly has it all.

If you’ve never been to a comedy show, these spots are a great place to start.

Bring along a date, your friends, or fly solo to one of these theaters.

Laughs Comedy Club is one of the funniest spots in Seattle’s U-District. The club has a different show every night from 8 to 11 pm. If you think you have what it takes to take the stage, you can request a stage time online.

Location: 5220 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-526-JOKE

Club Comedy Seattle is a boutique stand-up comedy club bringing national headliners and the best regional and local talent to 15th Avenue on Seattle’s iconic Capitol Hill. They’re also constantly hosting open-mic nights and comedy shows.

Location: 328 15th Avenue East, Seattle

Phone: 206-743-8175

Jet City Improv has a mission to educate, enlighten, and entertain audiences through the art of improvisation. Since 1995, they’ve offered live audience-interaction shows every weekend, improv classes, and provided outreach programs to those that need laughter the most all across Western Washington.

Location: depends on the show/date

CSZ Seattle’s flagship show is ComedySportz, which is improv comedy played as a sport. No two CSz shows are ever the same, but they’re all so much fun.

Location: 3509 Fremont Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 425-954-5618

Located below Pike Place Market, Unexpected Productions Seattle is Seattle’s longest-running improv theater. Seattle’s only improv open mic takes place every Wednesday at 8, and Seattle Theatresports runs Friday and Saturday at 9 pm.

Location: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle

Phone: 206-587-2414

The Rendezvous has an incredible lineup of comedy shows. They have something new every day of the week, including a full-female lineup show called Men Aren’t Funny.

Location: 2322 2nd Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-441-5823

