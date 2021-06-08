BROCKHAMPTON announces 2022 show in Seattle
Hip-hop group BROCKHAMPTON is coming to Seattle next spring.
The show is scheduled to take place on April 11 at the WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field.
- See also:
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11, at 10 am and are available through Ticketmaster and LiveNation.
The show is part of the group’s Here Right Now tour.
BROCKHAMPTON Here Right Now 2021 Tour
08/01/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
01/14/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
01/15/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
01/16/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
01/18/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
01/20/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
01/21/2022 — Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
01/22/2022 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
01/24/2022 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
01/25/2022 — Tilburg, NE @ O13
01/27/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Academy
01/28/2022 — Sheffield, UK @ Academy
01/30/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
01/31/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
02/01/2022 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
02/03/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Academy
02/04/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Apollo
02/05/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ Academy
02/07/2022 — London, UK @ Brixton
02/08/2022 — London, UK @ Brixton
02/10/2022 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
02/26/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
03/01/2022 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
03/04/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
03/05/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
03/08/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
03/11/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
03/12/2022 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
03/14/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
03/15/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/17/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
03/18/2022 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theater At MSG
03/22/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/25/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
03/26/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
03/27/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
03/29/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
04/01/2022 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District
04/02/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
04/03/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
04/06/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
04/07/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
04/08/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan
04/09/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Center
04/11/2022 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field
04/12/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
04/13/2022 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
06/03/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona