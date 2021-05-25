Billie Eilish adds second Seattle show to Happier Than Ever tour this winter
In what’s starting to feel like a return to normalcy, Billie Eilish has announced the stops of her “Happier Than Ever” tour — remember what concerts are like?
Speaking of being happier, the teen singer-songwriter will be performing at the Climate Pledge Arena on March 25 and March 26.
In March 2020, Eilish grabbed six Grammy awards before having to halt her world tour because of you-know-what.
Her “Happier Than Ever” tour will kick off in February in New Orleans and make its way to Europe in June.
Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform from 12 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday, May 26 (you have to register first).
Remaining tickets will go on sale at 12 pm on Friday, May 28.
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever World Tour 2022
Feb. 3 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans
Feb. 5 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta
Feb. 6 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte
Feb. 8 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh
Feb. 9 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.
Feb. 10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, Pa.
Feb. 12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, N.Y.
Feb. 13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia
Feb. 15 – Centre Bell – Montreal
Feb. 16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
Feb. 18 – Madison Square Garden – New York
Feb. 19 – Madison Square Garden – New York
Feb. 20 – TD Garden – Boston
Feb. 22 – Prudential Center – Newark, N.J.
March 8 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, Ala.
March 9 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville
March 11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.
March 12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit
March 14 – United Center – Chicago
March 15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, Minn.
March 16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, Neb.
March 19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver
March 21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City
March 24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver
March 25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
March 26 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
March 29 – Chase Center – San Francisco
March 30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento
April 1 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas
April 2 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, Ariz.
April 6 – The Forum – Los Angeles
April 8 – The Forum – Los Angeles
April 9 – The Forum – Los Angeles
European leg
June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast
June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin
June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin
June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, England
June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, England
June 10 – The O2 – London
June 11 – The O2 – London
June 12 – The O2 – London
June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow
June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England
June 16 – The O2 – London
June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam
June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt
June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne
June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris
June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium
June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin
July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich