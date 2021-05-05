7 restaurants serving the best French onion soup in Seattle
The most important part of a French onion soup is definitely the cheese on top. No, wait, the bread. Wait, no, the soup base.
You know what, they’re all important.
No matter what you’re looking for in a French onion soup, these seven places in Seattle will have your stomach full and heart happy.
Maximillien
Maximillien is known for its panoramic views of Puget Sound, Elliott Bay, West Seattle, and the Olympic Mountains. The food is cooked by none other than executive chef Christian Potvin who began cooking at the age of 16 as an apprentice in Le Meaban in France. You bet he makes a mean French onion soup.
Location: 81A Pike Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-682-7270
Voila Bistro
For under $10, you can enjoy one of the best French onion soups that our city has to offer. Whether you’re looking to dine in or take out, the soup stays the same and remains delicious for whenever you’re looking to eat.
Location: 2805 East Madison Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-322-5460
Le Pichet
For over 20 years, Le Pichet has brought French dining to Seattle. This year, they’ve brought back the Parisian cafe feel, offering fresh-baked croissants, intimate meals, and of course, French onion soup.
Location: 1933 First Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-256-1499
Cafe Campagne
Located in the heart of Pike Place Market is Cafe Campagne. The classic Parisian brasserie serves up soups, sandwiches, and other tasty French dishes.
Location: 1600 Post Alley, Seattle
Phone: 206-728-2233
Gainsbourg
Gainsbourg is inspired by ribald French pop provocateur Serge Gainsbourg. Their dishes include everything from roasted beet salad to Fromage a Trois, steak frites, duck confit, and, of course, French onion soup.
Location: 8550 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle
Phone: 206-783-4004
Toulouse Petit
Toulouse doesn’t mess around with their soups. Rather than calling it a simple French onion, the restaurant has gone the mile to label it a true French onion soup. Yep, it’s one of the most authentic spots in the city.
Location: 601 Queen Anne Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-432-9069
Metropolitan Grill
Although they’re known for their steaks, don’t skip out on the French onion soup. Served in a piping hot bowl and topped with a delicious amount of cheese, the spot definitely won’t disappoint.
Location: 820 2nd Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-624-3287
